Sisodia to visit Gujarat tomorrow: AAP to take out rally to connect with those who lost kin to Covid

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose last trip to Gujarat got cancelled due to ill health, will be visiting the state on June 27, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat’s spokesperson said.

AAP Gujarat announced a “Jan Samvedna Mulakaat” campaign ahead of 2022 Gujarat assembly elections to connect with the families of those who lost their loved ones during Covid-19.

In a press conference held at AAP state office on Ashram road in Ahmedabad on Friday afternoon, Gopal Italia, AAP Gujarat president, said, “You have seen during the second wave of Covid, people in huge numbers died in Gujarat. The inefficiency of the state government, lack of forward planning and its arrogant nature are the reasons behind such a large number of deaths. People lost their lives due to lack of oxygen, medicines and beds. Experts have speculated the arrival of third wave of coronavirus as the state government has been hiding death figures.”

“People in Gujarat know that there is a lot of difference between official death figures, official death certificates issued and actual death count. The AAP Gujarat has decided to organise Jan Samvedna Mulakaat campaign from Gir Somnath on June 28, whilst traveling across the state, in each village to connect with people who lost their loved ones during the pandemic and pay our homage. “

“A detailed ground report of Covid deaths will be prepared by our party. We also demand that on the lines of Delhi government that had announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for each Covid death along with widow pension and bread earner pension, similar compensation be declared in Gujarat as well. We cannot bring back lives of those who have gone but we will help those who have lost their loved ones, when AAP comes to power in Gujarat. If we come to power, we will also make a memorial in Gandhinagar as a homage to those who have died due to Covid. We will also create an awareness drive towards vaccination while travelling in villages.”

According to AAP Gujarat, the party intends to cover all 33 districts from June 28 to September 15 as part of their drive.