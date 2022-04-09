Sisodia to visit Gujarat schools ‘to see BJP’s work in past 27 years’

Delhi Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that he will be visiting Gujarat on Monday for an “inspection” of the government schools in the state in order to find out about the “work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party towards primary education in the past 27 years” in the state.

The AAP leader held a press conference in New Delhi on Friday evening, wherein he slammed Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, who had recently stated that those parents in Gujarat who are unhappy with the state’s education system should move to other states or countries to avail education for their kids over there.

In a way, the minister is agreeing that they have not done any work in this sector nor do they intend to do any. His statement shows the arrogance that they are in power in Gujarat for the past 27 years. I replied to his statement on Twitter saying that its a shameful thing to say. After that several lakhs of Twitter users especially those from Gujarat created an uproar stating that Vaghani himself has no idea about the education system of the state,” said Sisodia.

“I want to ask Vaghani that if you refuse to better the education system of Gujarat, its schools and colleges then what is your vision for the society to progress. In that regard, I want to see what work you have done in the field of education in Gujarat in the past 27 years. I will be visiting schools in Gujarat and I am confident that they have must have done at least something in the past 27 years to show us. Otherwise, the common people of Gujarat have made up their mind to give AAP a chance this time,” he further said.