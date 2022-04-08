Sisodia says Gujarat will have ‘splendid’ education system after AAP forms govt

A day after Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani asked parents to take their children out of Gujarat if they are unhappy with the state education system, Delhi’s Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia Thursday claimed his party will form government in Gujarat and the state will have a “splendid education system like Delhi’s”.

In a tweet, Sisodia said, “Yesterday, Gujarat’s education minister had threatened the people of Gujarat saying that those who want good education should move to Delhi. BJP has been unable to provide quality education in the past 27 years. There is no need for people to leave Gujarat. People will form AAP government in Gujarat and it too will have a splendid education system like Delhi’s (sic).”

During the inauguration event of a new school building in Rajkot on Wednesday, Vaghani had stated, “There are such people out there. They live in Gujarat, they grew up in Gujarat, their children got married here, and they run their businesses here. But now, they have developed a liking for some other place. In the presence of journalists, I want to make this request to those who find other places better. Please, take the certificates of your children and get them enrolled in the country or state you find better,”.

Recently, Sisodia had invited Vaghani for a televised debate on the education models of BJP-ruled Gujarat and AAP-ruled Delhi. In reply, Vaghani had dared the AAP to first rule a state for over 27 years. Recently, during the visit of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Ahmedabad for a roadshow, Vaghani had termed him a “mayor of a big city.”

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Congress demanded the resignation of Vaghani, terming his statement as an insult to the youth of Gujarat.

Former president pf Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Arjun Modhwadia said,” There is one teacher for 700 primary schools in Gujarat. Thousands of government schools in Gujarat don’t have computer education, playgrounds, drinking water facilities and other amenities. Teachers’ job has been reduced to bringing the crowd to BJP rallies in their villages… If there is a thesis to be written on how the BJP has bankrupted Gujarat’s education system in the past 27 years then the title of the thesis would be ‘Andher Nagri, Chaupat Raja’.”

“The arrogant remarks made by Vaghani have hurt the 1.5 crore parents in Gujarat who want quality education for their children,” said Isudan Gadhvi, AAP leader in a press conference held in Ahmedabad on Thursday.