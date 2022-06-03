Sisodia highlights contradictions in NEP, says need meticulous surveys

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia highlighted the contradictions in the National Education Policy 2020, and the existing policy as well as the need for authentic and meticulous surveys at the ‘National Conference of School Education Ministers’ held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar Thursday.

Highly placed sources revealed that among the rare participants from different states and UTs to have highlighted shortcomings of NEP 2020, Sisodia referred to the “many contradictions in the NEP 2020 and the existing one”.

“For instance, policy states that primary education is the responsibility of the state or Centre where as in some of the states it is declared as the responsibility of the parents. Such kind of contradictions should be taken into consideration and mandatory actions should be taken so that uniformity in education system is carried on symmetrically all over the nation’, he said during his presentation.

In April this year, Sisodia had criticised the education system in Gujarat as he visited government schools in Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani’s constituency Bhavnagar. This had triggered a war of words between Aam Admi Party (AAP) and BJP on the social media.

Sisodia during his presentation in the conference further highlighted the differences in policy and its practice and need for authentic surveys.

“Practice and policy sometimes differ in imparting education… Surveys need to be done authentically and meticulously. We need to have new legal framework for proper implementation of NEP 2020”, he had stated as per sources.

Also, he stated the need of setting a “minimum benchmark”. The need to consider standard or quality of all the schools so setting a minimum benchmark is necessary. “We should look at the sky but we should not forget the bottom as progress has to be in uniformity and continuity”, he stated.

However, welcoming different viewpoints for enabling the success of the objectives laid down in the NEP 2020, he referred the biggest highlight of the NEP 2020 to be the importance given to the primary education and added that it has now become mandatory to bring about uniformity in imparting education all over the country.

