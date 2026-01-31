SIR: 14.70 lakh forms deposited in state, bulk of Form-7 from Anand

The deadline for citizens to submit their claims and objections to the draft list was earlier fixed as January 18, 2026, but was later extended to January 30, by the Election Commission of India (ECI). (File Photo)

DURING THE Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign of the Electoral Roll in Gujarat, the State Election Commission received a total of 14,70,125 lakh forms (6, 7 and 8) from voters in the state.

Of these, 7,25,920 were Form 6 (application for inclusion of name in the electoral roll); 1,83,235 were Form 7 (application for objecting inclusion or seeking deletion of name in electoral roll); while 5,60,970 were Form 8 (application for correction to particulars entered in electoral roll, application for transposition of entry in electoral roll, application for Issue of replacement of EPIC/Marking of PWD)

The Draft Electoral Roll was published on December 19, 2025, after the counting phase of the SIR was completed. The process had begun on October 27, 2025. The deadline for citizens to submit their claims and objections to the draft list was earlier fixed as January 18, 2026, but was later extended to January 30, by the Election Commission of India (ECI).