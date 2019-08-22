Singer Hemant Chauhan denies joining BJP, party says he is ‘under pressure’

Two days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its membership drive at the party’s headquarters Kamalam in Gandhinagar along with 20 other artistes, Gujarati bhajan singer Hemant Chauhan on Wednesday made a U-turn, denying any association with the saffron party and politics.

Making the announcement in a video message in Gujarati, he said that he was just part of an event that felicitated senior artistes. “I want to clarify that I have not joined the BJP. We are artistes and when a felicitation programme was done and we were invited, I went there as a senior artiste. I have not joined any party. I request you all not to believe these reports that I joined the BJP. I am an artiste and artistes can never discriminate among various parties. An artiste belongs to everyone, not to any specific political party,” Hemant said in his video message.

He further added, “I refused to contest elections five years ago as I am a bhajan singer and can’t be a full-time political worker. Even at the time of Congress government, I was felicitated. And I accepted felicitation by Rupani Saheb (Chief Minister Vijay Rupani), too. There is no discrimination among us and I don’t belong to any party.”

Hemant Chauhan, from Rajkot, joined the BJP on August 19 in the presence of party’s state president Jitu Vaghani and state spokesperson Bharat Pandya, under the party’s ongoing membership enrollment drive.

Considered as the third round of artistes joining the party, Chauhan joined along with artistes from the fields of film and music, including film-maker Rajesh Thakkar, Gujarati singer Bihari Gadhvi, folk singer Dhanraj Gadhvi, folk litterateur Gopal Barot, Anudan Gadhvi, Batuk Thakor, Kirtidan Gadhvi, Shashi Parekh, folk singer Sangeetaben Labadiya, Brijraj Labadiya, Bankim Pathak and Arif Mir.

The BJP even released photographs and a press note saying Chauhan and 19 other artists joined the party. After the event, Chauhan told reporters that he and other artistes joined the BJP because “it works for the welfare of the people and always gives respect to the artiste community”.

When contacted for comments, Chauhan said that he had shared his views in the video message and had nothing else to say.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said, “He might have released the video under pressure or some other reason. What he means is that he does not want to remain officially active in politics or contest any election but he is clear that he supports BJP’s ideology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Pandya also added that Chauhan himself came for the membership drive and also gave bytes to various news channels saying that he had been supporting the BJP and its ideology all through.

Indian National Congress (INC) said that the BJP was trying to create a misunderstanding through its membership drive and to deviate people’s attention from real issues.

“In a democracy, everyone is free to choose which party they want to join or support. Hemant Chauhan is Gujarat’s pride and cannot belong to one political party. In 2014, too, through the missed call membership drive, the BJP tried to project itself as the largest party. They are using celebrities to deviate people’s attention from issues such as farmer crisis, unemployment and education issues,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

After artistes and doctors, the BJP on Wednesday said that around 300 advocates from Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad joined the party in the presence of state’s party chief Jitu Vaghani. Senior advocate Prashant Desai, special public prosecutor of the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2002 Naroda Patiya case, and Bar Council members Kirit Barot and Paresh Jani were among them.