Thursday, October 21, 2021
Singapore, Australia senior diplomats discuss bilateral trade, commerce with CM

In the meeting with Singaporean Consul General in Mumbai, Cheong Ming Foong, CM Patel pointed out how Gujarat was a preferred destination for Singaporean investors and industries.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
October 21, 2021 10:19:07 pm
Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Dubai Expo 2020, india at dubai expo, Dholera Industrial City, AhmedabadThe CM also invited Singapore and Australia to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022. (File)

Senior diplomats of Singapore and Australia held separate meetings with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday in which issues related to bilateral trade and commerce were discussed.

The investments include Singapore Stock Exchange’s offshore office in India that is expected to formally begin operations at the International Financial Services Centre in GIFT City on Friday. The project in GIFT City is being executed jointly with the National Stock Exchange.

Australian High Commissioner in India Barry O’ Farrell met CM Patel at Gandhinagar where collaborations in mining technology, education and electric vehicle battery infrastructure were among the issues discussed, stated an official release from the state government.

The CM also invited Singapore and Australia to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022.

