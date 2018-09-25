Since January, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation issued notices to 117 ‘old’ houses

The five houses gutted are located in Gurung’s stronghold Patlaybas. (Representational Image) The five houses gutted are located in Gurung’s stronghold Patlaybas. (Representational Image)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued 117 notices to “old and dangerous” houses in the central zone since January, asking the house owners to repair the structures.

This apart, 14 houses were razed by the civic body on request by the owners, while 16 houses were repaired by the owners themselves, said Deputy estate officer (east zone) Ramesh Desai.

He said that 117 house owners are yet to respond to the AMC notice. “Most of the notices about old properties that needed to be demolished came from east and central zones”, he said. The process of taking note of an old dilapidated house was a long, winding procedure. Desai said, “In some cases, people keep ignoring the notices issued by the AMC”.

