Simplify licensing for optical industry, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry writes to Mandaviya

July 26, 2022 11:14:01 pm
The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to simplify the licensing and compliance requirements for optical industry under the purview of the New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Act, 2022.
Citing a representation made by the Ahmedabad Optical Association, GCCI president Pathik Patwari pointed out that the optical industry largely consists of small scale traders and retailers, and as per the existing documentation requirements, it is very difficult for opticians to obtain licence under the act.
“We believe that many of the documents are uncalled for and should not be insisted upon for the licensing process,” states the letter.
Suggesting simplification of licensing and compliance requirements, the GCCI requested the minister to keep the optical devices, contact lenses and cleaning solutions out of the purview of the Act till processes are simplified.
