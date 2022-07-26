scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Simplify licensing for optical industry, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry writes to Mandaviya

Suggesting simplification of licensing and compliance requirements, the GCCI requested the minister to keep the optical devices, contact lenses and cleaning solutions out of the purview of the Act till processes are simplified.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 26, 2022 11:14:01 pm
“We believe that many of the documents are uncalled for and should not be insisted upon for the licensing process,” states the letter.

The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to simplify the licensing and compliance requirements for optical industry under the purview of the New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Act, 2022.

Citing a representation made by the Ahmedabad Optical Association, GCCI president Pathik Patwari pointed out that the optical industry largely consists of small scale traders and retailers, and as per the existing documentation requirements, it is very difficult for opticians to obtain licence under the act.

“We believe that many of the documents are uncalled for and should not be insisted upon for the licensing process,” states the letter.

More from Ahmedabad

Suggesting simplification of licensing and compliance requirements, the GCCI requested the minister to keep the optical devices, contact lenses and cleaning solutions out of the purview of the Act till processes are simplified.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement