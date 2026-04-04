Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 4 killed in blast at gas agency godown

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Four persons were killed and four seriously injured in an explosion during refilling of a nitrogen gas cylinder at a godown near Silvassa, the headquarters of the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), on Saturday.
The impact of the blast was such that the roof of the gas godown’s shed was blown off, sources said. It also damaged glass doors and windows of nearby properties.
According to sources, the explosion took place around 9:30 am at the godown of Shree Saikrupa Gas in Demni village on Dadra Road. Thick smoke spread across the vicinity, said a local resident.
A team of Silvassa fire department officials, along with DNH Collector Priyank Kishor, Superintendent of Police Sachin Yadav and Resident Deputy Collector Amit Kumar, soon reached the spot, apart from a forensic team.
Local residents took the injured to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared four of them were declared dead on arrival and the condition of the four others is critical, sources in the fire department said.
DNH Collector Priyank Kishor told mediapersons, “A blast took place in the shed-like structure of a gas refilling godown at Demni village. We are looking into how the incident took place and efforts are on to identify the deceased.”
A fire official said the stock stored in the godown consisted of nitrogen and oxygen, used in hospitals and industry. The shed structure has a large tank where gas cylinders are refilled.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram