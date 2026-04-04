Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 4 killed in blast at gas agency godown

According to sources, the explosion took place around 9:30 am at the godown of Shree Saikrupa Gas in Demni village on Dadra Road. (Express Photo)

Four persons were killed and four seriously injured in an explosion during refilling of a nitrogen gas cylinder at a godown near Silvassa, the headquarters of the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), on Saturday.

The impact of the blast was such that the roof of the gas godown’s shed was blown off, sources said. It also damaged glass doors and windows of nearby properties.

According to sources, the explosion took place around 9:30 am at the godown of Shree Saikrupa Gas in Demni village on Dadra Road. Thick smoke spread across the vicinity, said a local resident.

A team of Silvassa fire department officials, along with DNH Collector Priyank Kishor, Superintendent of Police Sachin Yadav and Resident Deputy Collector Amit Kumar, soon reached the spot, apart from a forensic team.