Need to protect country, dangers which Sikh gurus warned about still exist: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while virtually addressing a gathering at the Lakhpat gurudwara in Kutch district of Gujarat on Saturday, said the dangers that the Sikh gurus warned about still exist. He added that the brave acts of Guru Tegh Bahadur against Aurangzeb have taught the country how to fight against terrorism and religious extremism.

“The dangers that our gurus used to warn against exists in the same form even today. So, we have to remain alert and protect the country. I have full faith that with the blessings of Guru Nanak Devji, we will be able to fulfill our aspirations and the country will reach a new height,” PM Modi said while speaking on the occasion of Gurpurab celebrations.

Modi’s appeal to the Sikh community came two days after the blast that took place in Punjab’s Ludhiana district court complex.

Talking about Guru Nanak Devji and his teachings, Modi said during the period when the Sikh guru was born, foreign invaders were destroying the confidence of India. “The India, which used to guide the world, was in danger. If Guru Nanak Devji had not spread his light, then what would have happened? Guru Nanakji and the gurus after him not only kept the consciousness of India glowing, but also carved out a way to keep India safe.”

Blessed opportunities to serve the great Sikh Gurus. pic.twitter.com/Nqx4PCDzQY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Stating that contribution of Sikh Gurus we’re not merely limited to social reforms and spirituality, PM Modi said the Gurus also provided leadership to the country. “The sacrifices made by Guru Tegh Bahadur—whose 400th birth anniversary is being celebrated now—and his brave acts against Aurangzeb have taught us how the country can fight against terrorism and religious extremism. His entire life is an example of keeping the nation first…There was so much atrocities during that time (when Mughals were in power) that the Sikh gurus who came after Guru Nanak Devji did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the country,” he added.

“The life of the 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh sahab, is also an example of sacrifice. He sacrificed everything for his country,” said Modi while pointing out how his two sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were buried alive inside a brick wall. “Even after the 10th guru, the tradition of sacrifice continued in the Sikh community,” Modi said.

He added how Veer Baba Banda Singh Bahadur shook the roots of the empire and how Sikh warriors sacrificed themselves against the attacks of Nadir Shah and Ahmed Shah Abdali. He also pointed out how Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s rule spread from Punjab to Benaras.

“Moreover, it has always been a matter of pride for Gujarat that Guru Mokham Singh, who played an important role in establishing the ‘Khalsa pant’, belonged to Gujarat. In his remembrance, the Gurudwara Bhai Mokham Singhji has been built at Bet Dwarka. I have been told that the Gujarat government is even extending financial help for developing both the gurudwaras at Lakhpat and Bet Dwarka,” Modi added.

He also remembered how the gurudwara at Lakhpat was damaged by a cyclone in 1998 and again later during the 2001 Kutch earthquake.

He also told the gathering how his government had started the Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan, brought back Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan and got 150 items from United States which included a dagger which had the name of Guru Gobind Singh inscribed in Persian.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at Lakhpat for the event.