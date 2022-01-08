Gujarat: Sikh foundation demands probe into PM security lapse

Sikh Foundation, Gujarat, an Ahmedabad-based private body, Friday demanded a probe into the security breach that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stranded on a flyover in the state for 15-20 minutes in Punjab.

During a press conference in Ahmedabad, president of Sikh Foundation Gujarat Paramjeet Kaur Chhabda, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, said, “The Sikh Samaj of Gujarat condemns the incident of lapse in the security of Prime Minister during his stay in Punjab. The responsibility of ensuring safety of the PM lies entirely with the state government and the decorum of the post of PM should have been maintained by the state government. We demand an impartial enquiry into the incident and action against those found guilty. In that regard, we are going to submit an application to the Ahmedabad collector and Governor with our demands.”

Chabbda was also the former director of Gujarat Minorities Commission.

When asked about her affiliation with the BJP, Chabbda replied, “Anyone can be associated with any party. Today I have come as a citizen representing the Sikh Foundation in Gujarat.”