Signs LoI with Gujarat govt: Mumbai firm to help children who lost their parents to Covid

A senior state government officer said that the group has shown interest in sponsoring school fees of up to 1,000 children. (Representational)

J M Financial Foundation, a Mumbai-based private group, has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Gujarat government to provide financial assistance to children rendered orphan after losing their parents due to Covid-19, said an official release Thursday. The LoI was signed by the officials of Social Justice and Empowerment Department with the CSR head of the private group in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the release added.

“The foundation under its CSR initiative will directly deposit the annual tuition fee of the (orphan) student to the school’s bank account, freeing the child from any tension,” stated the release.

Gujarat government has also launched Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana for children who have rendered orphan after losing one or both their parents to Covid-19. Under the scheme, the state government has announced monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to such children apart from giving them priority in many other welfare schemes of the state without considering the income criteria.

As per the release, so far, the number of such orphan children has gone up to 881.

A senior state government officer said that the group has shown interest in sponsoring school fees of up to 1,000 children. “So, we are finalising the modalities of how to implement it. But our priority is likely to be the orphan children who are studying in Class IX, X, XI and XII.”