Signal School Bus not just a vehicle, but a strong bridge connecting kids to mainstream of society: SC judge

“WHEN WE see a child at a traffic signal, a thought comes to mind, and when the signal turns green, we move forward, but the child remains at the signal. Signal School teaches us to look at that child with a different and respectful eye. A child standing at the signal should not be seen as just a child asking for help, but as a child who has the ability to go to school and study, play, make friends and dream of the future,” Supreme Court judge and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Executive Chairman Justice Vikram Nath said on Saturday.

Elaborating on the project, Justice Nath said that the initiative does not wait for the child to reach the education system, but “takes education to the child’s home”. “After contacting family and providing basic education and culture, he/she should be admitted to a regular government school. Hence, the Signal School Bus is not just a vehicle, but a strong bridge connecting the child to the mainstream of society. This success in Ahmedabad will now brighten the future of Surat’s children as well.”

Praising the working style in Gujarat, he added, “Here, ideas are not just left on paper; they are brought down to the ground level. But the real test of any scheme depends on the ground commitment after the inauguration.”

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He called upon the people of Surat and Gujarat to move forward with their entrepreneurship and spirit of service.

“Admission of children is done in schools run by the Municipal Corporation, but the biggest responsibility is how we can prevent drop-out of children. Children come to study, but after some time, drop-out starts. GSLSA (Gujarat State legal Service Authority) is constantly trying to prevent this,” Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Gujarat High Court said in her address.

Justice Agarwal added that she earlier put forth before the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Surat, Rahul Trivedi, the idea of starting Signal School in Surat. Annual Sports Day, cleanliness kit distribution and drawing competition are organised for the children of Signal School. Regarding the GSLSA War Room, she said that this in-house monitoring room would provide real-time monitoring of a network spanning 32 districts and more than 4,200 PLVs (Paralegal volunteers), thereby eliminating traditional paper-based hassles.

Three projects launched

Flag-off of Signal School Bus: A special bus was inaugurated to bring underprivileged children at traffic signals into the mainstream by providing education and hygiene training

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GSLSA War Room: An in-house digital technology room has been launched at the Gujarat High Court for real-time monitoring of the work of 32 districts, 257 talukas and more than 4,200 PLVs

E-Permanent Lok Adalat (E-PLA): An e-portal-based, paperless Permanent Lok Adalat has been launched at Surat (Tapi Cluster), Ahmedabad (Gandhinagar Cluster), Rajkot and Vadodara Cluster