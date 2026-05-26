Sign that Gujarat’s people want change: Kejriwal on AAP’s Narmada panchayat win

Addressing a public rally in Rajpipla on Monday, Kejriwal said that Gujarat had, for decades, remained “trapped” between the BJP and Congress. (file)

Accusing the BJP and Congress of being “partners in looting Gujarat,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday thanked voters in the tribal-dominated Narmada district for helping the party secure control of the district panchayat – calling the victory the beginning of a political “revolution” that would “spread across Gujarat ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections”.

Addressing a public rally in Rajpipla on Monday, Kejriwal said that Gujarat had, for decades, remained “trapped” between the BJP and Congress, whom he accused of secretly working together while pretending to be rivals in public. Kejriwal said, “People used to say that no third party could survive in Gujarat. But for the first time, the people of Narmada have brought in a third party… This shows that the people of Gujarat want change. What the people of Narmada district have shown today, tomorrow the whole of Gujarat will show.”