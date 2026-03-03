Sidi Saiyyed Mosque to be refurbished; open space area set for upgrade

Built in 1572–73 during the final years of the Gujarat Sultanate, the mosque was commissioned by Sidi Saiyyed, an Abyssinian who began life as a slave before rising to prominence. (Express Photo)

By Nishant Bal

THE OPEN space next to the 16th-century Sidi Saiyyed Mosque is being redeveloped into a landscaped public garden featuring a recessed seating plaza inspired by the monument’s iconic latticework, along with new lighting and upgraded amenities.

“We hope to pay tribute to Sidi Saiyyed Jali through the garden,” said landscape architect Aniket Bhagwat from M/s Prabhakar B Bhagwat, who is leading the project.

“That seating space is inspired by one of the motifs in the Jali and it is slightly sunken so that it can deal with the noise of the traffic around,” said Bhagwat.

Work began around two months ago and is being executed under a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of the UN Mehta Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Torrent Group, through a memorandum of understanding with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).