Sidi Saiyyed Mosque to be refurbished; open space area set for upgrade

By Nishant Bal
THE OPEN space next to the 16th-century Sidi Saiyyed Mosque is being redeveloped into a landscaped public garden featuring a recessed seating plaza inspired by the monument’s iconic latticework, along with new lighting and upgraded amenities.
“We hope to pay tribute to Sidi Saiyyed Jali through the garden,” said landscape architect Aniket Bhagwat from M/s Prabhakar B Bhagwat, who is leading the project.
“That seating space is inspired by one of the motifs in the Jali and it is slightly sunken so that it can deal with the noise of the traffic around,” said Bhagwat.
Work began around two months ago and is being executed under a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of the UN Mehta Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Torrent Group, through a memorandum of understanding with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).
“The Sidi Saiyyed Mosque is a centrally protected monument. The corporation cannot do anything inside it,” said AMC Deputy Commissioner Ramya Bhatt. “The garden that is next to it is being developed.” He added that since the site falls within the regulated zone of a protected monument, approval from the National Monuments Authority was obtained before work began.
While Bhagwat described the central feature as incorporating a fountain within the recessed seating space, the focus would remain on the seating, says Bhatt.
Beyond the garden redevelopment, Bhagwat said the foundation is also assisting the mosque management. “What UNM is doing is helping the mosque with the lighting of the mosque and a little bit of refurbishment of the compound walls and whatever help they require,” he said. He added that efforts are underway to improve water storage arrangements used for ablution and sanitation, noting that permanent construction within an archaeologically protected monument is restricted.
“Efforts are on to ensure that the Sidi Saiyyed Jali is lit well, lighting trials are yet to be conducted” Bhagwat said.
Built in 1572–73 during the final years of the Gujarat Sultanate, the mosque was commissioned by Sidi Saiyyed, an Abyssinian who began life as a slave before rising to prominence. Though modest in scale and lacking the large domes or towering minarets seen in other Indo-Islamic structures, it is known for its ten intricately carved stone jalis, especially the famed “Tree of Life” panel carved from single slabs of yellow sandstone. The motif has since become emblematic of Ahmedabad.
The mosque stands almost at the centre of Ahmedabad’s historic walled city. It has hosted high-profile visitors including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was accompanied by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the latter’s 2017 visit.
Ahmedabad has roughly 1.39 sq km of park area across its 464 sq km municipal limits, translating to about 0.25 sq m of green space per person, well below the World Health Organisation’s suggested 9 sq m benchmark. The redevelopment forms part of a broader CSR-led effort to upgrade public gardens across the city.
There is no formal completion deadline. “We’re hoping it’s not more than another four or five months, six months at the most,” Bhagwat said, adding that labour availability during the festival season could affect timelines.
(Nishant Bal is an intern at the Ahmedabad office of The Indian Express)
