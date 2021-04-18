‘Sidestepped’ in financial, management issues, VS Hospital donor trustees write to AMC

The four also questioned the AMC’s role in light of VS Hospital now being assigned as a base hospital for an upcoming Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Covid-19 facility.

Four donor family representatives of Sarabhai General and Chinai Maternity Hospitals, popularly known as Vadilal Sarabhai (VS) Hospital, Saturday wrote to the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner and Charity Commissioner and registered a “strong protest” against the management for taking decisions, including budget, without consulting all board members.

The donor trustees — Rupa Chinai, Brijesh Chinai, Jay Sheth and Dr Nishith Shah — alleged that the VS Hospital budget was passed bypassing the VS Board of Management, when a board chairperson (Mayor of Ahmedabad city, Kirit Parmar) was appointed on March 10. No discussion on the budget was held with all members of the Board, they said.

Responding to the April 14 email sent by the four donor trustees expressing their grievances, the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Manish Patel, on April 16, wrote the Board was not formed and as a result the four donor trustees cannot be considered to be its members. “There was a need for budget approval within the appropriate time due to which the Standing Committee of the AMC, in its general board meeting, presented the VS Hospital budget,” the communication notes.

On Saturday, the donor trustees wrote to the AMC: “We see this as yet another attempt by the AMC to challenge the existence of an independent public institution, undermining public accountability and transparency in financial dealings. You are requested to immediately deliver to each of us a copy of the detailed 2021-22 budget for the public record and analysis.”

Drawing from the April 16 communication, the donor trustees have also highlighted that given that the hospital is now involved in Covid-19 treatment, “the magnitude of this challenge calls for the constitution of the full VSH Board of Management”.

The four also questioned the AMC’s role in light of VS Hospital now being assigned as a base hospital for an upcoming Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Covid-19 facility.

They have demanded that “in view of the current public health crisis”, the 90-year-old hospital should be “revived and made operational to full capacity in terms of beds, equipment and return of its original staff”.