SI trainee in Police Academy with forged documents held

The Gujarat police on Wednesday arrested Mayurkumar Tadvi who had enrolled as a trainee police sub-inspector at the Karai Police Academy in Gandhinagar allegedly by submitting forged documents, including fitness certificates and appointment letter, after he failed the qualifying tests.

In the FIR lodged at the Dabhoda police station in Gandhinagar, Tadvi has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 474 (having possession of document described in section 466 or 467, knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine) and 170 (personating a public servant), as well as IT Act section 66 (d) (cheating by personation by using computer resource).

The case came to light on February 27 when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja held a press conference and said, “About 1,382 candidates were recruited through the examination by the Police Recruitment Board chaired by the state Director General of Police Vikas Sahay and four other board members. There is one candidate now at the Karai training centre in Gandhinagar, whose name was not there in the form, physical test results or final results. His name was not even present in the allotment letter procured from Vadodara (as he was from Vadodara). However, he is under PSI training and has taken the salary for a month.”

The FIR confirms that the discrepancy was revealed when the salary slips for the trainees were being computed for February 2023.

A total of 582 trainees were selected through a series of tests by the Police Recruitment Board. Tadvi’s name was not on the list of those candidates, states the FIR.

A “secret investigation” was held under the vigilance of the higher authorities in the academy and Tadvi was kept under watch.

“His hostel barrack was checked and a black bag was found in which he had printouts of a failed physical test of 5,000 metres, and appointment letter of the selected candidates from the DIG (Vadodara range) office dated January 9, 2023. Further investigation of his background, social media and contact history revealed that Tadvi had got the list of candidates appointed from his acquaintance Mehul Rathva,” states the FIR.

Advertisement

Rathva who also appeared for the recruitment exam was qualified.

“After getting the appointment list from Rathva through WhatsApp, Tadvi tampered the list and entered his name in the place of another candidate, Vishal Rathva. He then displayed the fake documents as genuine, and entered the academy on January 29, 2023,” stated a note shared by police sources.

According to a highly placed official in the Gandhinagar police, “Tadvi not only tampered with the appointment letter list, but also the number of candidates in the ST reserved category list, to which he and Rathva belonged. He made the number of candidates selected in the list as 91, adding one more to the original candidate list of 90 under the category.”

Advertisement

As per the official, it is likely that the cross verification of the documents was not done properly at the time of entry with the list of the candidates available with the academy.

Police are yet to investigate whether Vishal Rathva, whose name was replaced by Tadvi, ever approached the academy, or did not turn up at all.

The official stated that three notices are sent to the candidates specifying the time window within which they can join the academy, after which they are informed that the seat is closed for them.