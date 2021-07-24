SI suspended, judicial inquiry ordered over deaths of 2 youths in Navsari

Chikhli police has presently registered accidental death into the incident and started probe. (Representational)

Two days after two youths, detained in a theft case, were found dead on Chikhli police station premises, Navsari District Superintendent of Police Rushikesh Upadhyay suspended police inspector of the station Ajit Sinh Wala of Friday for “negligence in duty”.

On Thursday, three policemen, including a police sub-inspector and two constables, were also suspended for negligence in their duties in connection with the incident.

The incharge Principal District Judge of Navsari A R Desai ordered an inquiry into the incident, to be carried out by Principal Senior Civil judge of Chikhli S R Singh.

Navsari police had picked up the two tribal youths from Dangs, suspecting their involvement in a vehicle theft, on July 20. The two suspects were identified as Sunil Pawar (19) and Ravi Jadav (19), both residents of Vaghai in Dangs district.

On Wednesday morning, bodies of both the youths were found hanging with with an electric cable attached to a computer system in the computer room.

On Friday, Vansda Congress MLA Anant Patel submitted representations to Upadhyay, demanding strict actions against the accused.

“We have made representations to the district collector and district superintendent of police and demanded that those responsible for such incidents should be strictly punished,” Vansda MLA Anant Patel told The Indian Express.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Navsari B S Mori said, “The investigations is going on into the suicidal deaths of the two youths. The police inspector of Chikhli has been suspended.”