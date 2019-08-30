Shun plastic bags, save environment: Amit Shah to women

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to women not to use plastic bags and suggested that they carry bags made of cloth or khadi.

“If there is any big impediment in the way of cleanliness and better environment, it is plastic,” said Shah while addressing an event of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation where he planted a tree sapling and flagged off eight electric BRTS buses.

“We need to prevent the use of single-use plastic. Women who carry home vegetables purchased in plastic bags, perhaps don’t know that these bags prevent seepage of water into the ground. Our society that considers cow as mother, cannot imagine the pain the animal goes through when kilograms of plastic is taken out from its stomach,” he told a gathering organised near Gujarat Science City.

“It might look a little old-fashioned, but if we can use cotton bags to buy vegetables, it can last for 10 years… If we want to keep the earth alive, we have to replace plastic bags with khadi or cloth bags. Shopkeepers should also think on these lines and refrain from selling items in plastic bags,” Shah said referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make the country plastic-free. “If we stop using plastic bags, then there is no question of anyone producing them. The state government is finding solution to stop the production of plastic bags. There are proposals to take strict steps against the industry as well,” he said.

Lauding the efforts of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation that has planted 10.27 lakh trees in Ahmedabad city since June 2019, Shah said, “I had written to the chairmen and secretaries of various residential societies that fall under my (Lok Sabha) constituency, asking them to plant within their colonies and societies at least five trees that can live up to 100 years. I am happy that till now 3,216 societies have sent replies to my office confirming the same,” Shah told the gathering. In the last three months, over 24 lakh trees have been planted in Ahmedabad district which includes 10.27 lakh trees planted by AMC and an additional 13.70 lakh trees planted in the rest of the district, he added.

Talking about the Sardar Sarovar dam built on river Narmada, Shah said, “The foundation stone of the dam was laid before my birth in 1964… The work on the dam will be completed when it overflows at 138 metres and many brave individuals contributed to the dam’s completion. During Narendra Modi’s stint as chief minister, more than 85 per cent of the work was completed. When he became the Prime Minister, we got the permission to install gates over the dam. And it is a matter of joy that in the coming 8-15 days, this dam will overflow.”