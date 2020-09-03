Shrey hospital fire: Families of deceased demand CBI probe

Eight Covid Patients Died in the fire incident. (File)

The family members of the eight victims who died in a fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad on on August 6 demanded a CBI investigation into the incident and also sought inclusion of charges under IPC section 302 and/or Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Advocate Suhel Tirmizi, who practises at the Gujarat High Court and lost his wife in the fire, said, “…We believe the investigation is being botched up and are thus seeking a CBI investigation. We also made representations to the Chief Minster, Prime Minister and DGP Gujarat on Wednesday in this regard.”

Ramesh Shah, son of deceased Lilavatiben, alleged wilful negligence by AMC and state authorities and “deliberate lackadaisical and casual approach by the police to facilitate the accused.”

His representation also complains of valuables stolen from the deceased patients and sought that this be treated as a formal complaint and additional charges be framed for murder and/or culpable homicide not amounting to murder under IPC while also probing the involvement of all persons involved irrespective of holding a public office or their political affiliations…

Chirag Shah, brother of Ramesh, said, “We are seeking an independent investigation by an agency such as CBI… There are multiple instances to indicate that there is a concerted effort to save Bharat Mahant (hospital proprietor and accused in the case), given his political links.”

