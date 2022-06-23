Show-cause notice to Gujarat Vidyapith to maintain ethics of Mahatma Gandhi: UGC to HC

The show-cause notice to Gujarat Vidyapith on why its ‘deemed-to-be-university’ status not be withdrawn “is in the larger interest of the said university to maintain the ethics of Mahatma Gandhi, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed the Gujarat High Court in an affidavit.

The affidavit, dated June 8, is in response to a notice issued by the HC to the central government and UGC after it granted interim relief to the university. Gujarat Vidyapith had approached the HC challenging the UGC show cause issued on account of 22 instances of violation of the commission’s regulations, in addition to serious financial irregularities.

Responding to the notice, UGC deputy secretary Jitendra submitted that the commission is yet to take any decision on the violations. The matter is under UGC deliberation as a reply from the university is pending and hence, it makes it premature for the university to approach the court, he submitted. If the show cause notice is quashed, it would “amount to taking away the statutory right of UGC to make an inquiry and to permit said the university with its financial irregularity”, the affidavit further said.

UGC also pointed out that when the status of ‘deemed-to-be-university’ was given in 1963, a condition was laid down that Gujarat Vidyapith Trust is required to get separately registered as a trust/society under respective acts for the institution that is being declared as deemed university so as to create bifurcation between Gujarat Vidyapith Trust and Gujarat Vidyapith Deemed University. However, the university failed to register itself as a society “in complete disregard to the condition of granting the status of deemed university by the UGC”.

UGC has relied on complaints made by Piyush Ramanlal Shah, a whistleblower, who had alleged various financial irregularities, in addition to the findings of an expert committee constituted subsequently that had confirmed the allegations against the administration.

The affidavit also cited the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which had also confirmed “gross financial irregularities in appointments as well as pay scale that results into serious lapses committed by the office-bearers of the relevant time”.

UGC has also cited a forwarded letter from the Ministry of Education in 2021 by Prof Navin Sheth, vice-chancellor of Gujarat Technological University, suggesting irregularities in the procedure adopted for appointment of Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith.