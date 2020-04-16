Shortage of labour, groundnuts supply; oil prices at all-time high

Gujarat is the largest producer and consumer of groundnut oil in the country. (Express File) Gujarat is the largest producer and consumer of groundnut oil in the country. (Express File)

The prices of groundnut oil in Gujarat has hit an all-time high of around Rs 2,300 per tin amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last five months, prices of one of the most consumed vegetable oils in the state has been on a rise.

The 15-kg tin which was being sold at around Rs 1,780 in November, costs Rs 2,270 in retail market in Rajkot on Tuesday.

In the last three weeks, the prices of groundnut oil has gone up by more than Rs 150 — on March 21, the cost of a tin was Rs 2,110.

Despite the price rise, the demand for groundnut oil has remained firm, traders say adding that labour shortage and short-supply of groundnut has affected oil production.

“ The mill output has been affected to a large extent as supply of groundnut and labour has reduced due to closure of agriculture produce market committees (APMCs) and restrictions on movement of labourers following lockdown,” Sameer Shah, president of Saurasthra Oil Mills Association (SOMA), the Jamnagar-based chamber of oil-millers and peanut traders, said.

As Rajkot and Gondal APMCs, the biggest wholesale markets of groundnut in the state, have remained shut since March 22 due to the lockdown, the only active seller of the oilseed is National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED).

The apex cooperative body of the country is auctioning off round 3000 metric tonnes (MT) of groundnut every day through e-auction platform of NCDEX e-Markets Limited.

Dilip Sanghani, a member of the board of director of NAFED, said that the groundnut is fetching bids in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 5,400 per quintal. “We want to sell as much as possible. But millers and traders are purchasing according to their capacity. Even at these rates of groundnut, millers can afford to sell groundnut at Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,900,” Sanghani said.

But millers say that the lockdown has affected their operations. “Firstly, we are not getting enough raw-material as NAFED is the only source. Even if NAFED is ready to supply the quantity we want, it is difficult to mobilise labourers to load groundnut from godowns. I am running my mill only two days a week as 30 out of 50 workers of my mill left soon after lockdown began,” said owner of an oil mill in Kuvadwa on the outskirts of Rajkot on the condition of anonymity.

“NAFED groundnut has become costlier by Rs 400 per quintal since the lockdown began. Due to higher price of raw-material and lower crushing in mills, retailers can’t afford to sell groundnut oil below Rs 2,200 these days,” he added.

SS Srivastava, Gujarat branch manager of NAFED agrees groundnut prices have gone up during lockdown.

“Earlier we were selling stocks stored a bit far away from milling points. So traders were taking into account transportation and quality while bidding. But presently, we have stock at Gondal and all these mills fall in Gondal jurisdiction. Above all, godowns are less and so is the quantity — we have around 4500 MT at Gondal. So, the competition has raised the price,” said Srivatasta.

Such an increase in prices of groundnut oil was witnessed in 2013-14 when the cost of a tin shot up from around Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,200.

The spike in prices comes in a year of bumper harvest of groundnut in the state. SOMA had estimated production of groundnut in state to remain around 30 lakh MT while Solvent Extractors Association of India had pegged it to around 32 lakh MT.

The SOMA president said that around four lakh MT of peanuts and around 60,000 MT of groundnut oil have been exported this season from Gujarat.

