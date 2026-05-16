‘No shortage’: Govt sets up monitoring cell to review fuel supply across state

Following a high-level Cabinet meeting, Minister Jitu Vaghani announced a new monitoring cell to track fuel inventory daily and keep the state moving without disruptions (File)

THE STATE government has set up a monitoring cell to review the supply of petrol and diesel in the state to avoid any possibility of dryout, officials said on Friday.

Following instructions by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to monitor the quantity of petrol and diesel available in the state on a daily basis, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department is monitoring the situation from Gandhinagar.

A meeting of the State Council of Ministers was convened under the chairmanship of CM Patel on Friday.

“The monitoring cell has been set up in the state to review the supply system to ensure that citizens do not face any problem,” state Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Jitu Vaghani said while briefing mediapersons about the arrangements made.