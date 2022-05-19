Short film by NID student wins award

A short film — ‘Sorry For Your Loss’ — by film and video Communication (FVC) M Des student at the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad was awarded the best film under the National Category of the Satyajit Ray Centenary Student’s Short Film Competition on the theme ‘Realism’.

The project made by Rishaya Palkhiwala under her graduation film was guided by Prahalad Gopakumar.

The competition was announced by the Information and Broadcasting ministry as part of the Ray Centenary celebration and organised by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute Kolkata during 6th Clapstick International Students Film Festival, 2022.