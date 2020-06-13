Shopkeepers in Ratanpol market protest ‘inflated’ power bills

Shopkeepers hold “inflated” electricity bills in Ratanpol market of Ahmedabad, Friday. Express Shopkeepers hold “inflated” electricity bills in Ratanpol market of Ahmedabad, Friday. Express

Various shopkeepers in Ratanpol market of Ahmedabad held a protest on Friday alleging that they have received “inflated” electricity bills for the past four months even when their shops were closed for more than two months due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

After relaxations were announced allowing non-essential shops to open in several markets of Ahmedabad in the first week of June, at least a dozen shopkeepers in Ratanpol market of Ahmedabad claimed on Friday that they received an accumulated electricity bill from Torrent Power limited, which has been given “without checking meter readings”.

“I have received a bill of Rs 27,000 for the past four months and the last bill I paid was on February 12. From March 22 to June 1, my shop was closed then how come the bill came this inflated? When we checked with the local representative of Torrent Power they told us that we have received bill by taking an average of last payments and we can pay the bill now and it will be adjusted later. But the problem is that due to lockdown, there has been no business for the past 2-3 months and we have just started. In such times, it will not be possible for us to pay such hefty amounts. Therefore, we demand that our electricity bill be charged after taking our meter reading individually,” said Kalu Shah, owner of a cutlery imitation shop in Ratanpol.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a representative of Torrent Power, said, “It is a matter of misunderstanding because due to lockdown, shops and markets were shut and our staff couldn’t get meter readings. As per regulatory guidelines of the Electricity Act, if the meter reading is not available then the bill can be generated by taking an average of the last three bill cycles. So, whatever extra is being charged right now can be adjusted in the next bill cycle as credit. The customers can also meet our regional officers in Ahmedabad for further clarification.”

