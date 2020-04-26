Shopkeeper held after crowd gathers at his paan shop

We have arrested the accused and seized tobacco worth Rs 12,500, said RJ Gohil, incharge officer, Sayla police station. (Representational Photo) We have arrested the accused and seized tobacco worth Rs 12,500, said RJ Gohil, incharge officer, Sayla police station. (Representational Photo)

Police arrested a 42-year-old shopkeeper in a village under Sayla taluka of Surendranagar on Sunday, a day after he opened his paan shop without permission and over 50 persons rushed to his shop to buy gutkha, bidi and cigarettes, violating social distancing norms.

According to police, a video surfaced on social media where over 50 persons were seen assembling at his shop in Sudamda village under Sayla taluka of Surendranagar on Satuday to buy tobacco products.

The shopkeeper, Ramesh Maherani, a resident of Sudamda village who opened his shop Saturday evening, been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 and 269 for disobedience to order given by public servant and negligent act likely to spread infection respectively.

“The accused opened his shop without permission in the market area of Sudamda village on Saturday evening… on seeing the paan shop open, a crowd gathered, violating social distancing norms. We have arrested the accused and seized tobacco worth Rs 12,500. We are also trying to identify the customers who gathered outside his shop, through the video,” said RJ Gohil, incharge officer, Sayla police station

