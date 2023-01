Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Pramukh Swami Nagar in Ahmedabad. Express

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he plants three trees a day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that he plants three trees everyday. Chouhan was addressing an event as part of Pramukh Swami Maharaj centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad.

“I always appeal to people to plant trees. I myself plant three trees every day,” said Chouhan.