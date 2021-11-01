Shiv Sena candidates win gram panchayat bypolls in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

For the first time, Shiv Sena candidates won elections at Kocha and Galonda gram panchayats in the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH). Raghubhai Dhodiya from ward number 6 (by 82 votes) in Kocha gram panchayat and Vijaybhai Kinary from ward number 3 (by 117 votes) in Ganloda gram panchayat emerged winners in the bypolls after the counting at Silvassa, headquarters of DNH, on Monday.

The bypolls, held on October 17, were necessitated by the deaths of two sitting JD(U) elected members Raman Dhodiya from Kocha and Shailesh Patel from Galonda. Both Raghubhai Dhodiya and Vijaybhai Kinary were supported by the late DNH MP Mohan Delkar’s camp.

After parting from JD(U) and aligning with Shiv Sena, the Delkar camp supported Shiv Sena against BJP. The Congress did not field any candidate.

Sources said earlier the counting was fixed for October 20 and due to the declaration DNH Lok Sabha seat bypoll, it was postponed.

The Shiv Sena workers and Delkar family camp garlanded both the candidates and shouted slogans like “Kaun hein MohanDelkar, mein hu Mohan Delkar” outside the counting stations. The Shiv Sena candidate for the recently concluded Lok Sabha bypoll Kalaben Delkar and her son Abhinav Delkar congratulated both the candidates.

Speaking to the media persons, Raghubhai Dhodi said, “All credit goes to the late Mohanbhai Delkar who had sacrificed his life for the people of the territory. Voters have elected us as a tribute to Mohanbhai Delkar. This is the first time Shiv Sena candidates have won elections on both seats.”

Kocha, incidentally, is the village of Mahesh Gavit, BJP candidate who contested the Lok Sabha bypolls held on Saturday.