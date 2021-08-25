Shikshak Sajjata Survekshan 37 % primary teachers participate in govt survey

Over 57,000 government primary teachers participated in the “teacher readiness survey” (shikshak sajjata survekshan) held on Tuesday across the state.

Barring cluster resource centre co-ordinators, visually challenged teachers and school inspectors, among 1.51 lakh teachers who were eligible for appearing, nearly 37 per cent participated in the voluntary survey conducted by the state education department.

Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh,a teachers’ body, had decided to boycott the survey by sitting on a hunger strike stating that instructions passed on to the teachers does not specify that it is voluntary and indicates it to be a mandatory exercise.

As per the education department’s records, the highest participation has been reported from Navsari district where 78 per cent teachers appeared. Among talukas, Vijaynagar taluka in Sabarkantha district, one of the interior talukas on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border has recorded 99 per cent participation.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama visited Government Primary School Sector 20 in Gandhinagar during the survey. While talking to teachers, he reiterated that since this is not an exam and only a survey which will not be reflected in any service records, it is beneficial for both students and teachers towards quality education.

Based on the survey, the education department will frame a training module for teachers depending upon their requirement which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.