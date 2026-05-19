She pulled off Rs 1.6-crore jewellery heist at workplace, partner stole most of it

In an incident that flies in the face of honour among thieves, a woman who allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from a showroom where she worked was duped by her partner, who fled with most of the loot.

On May 11, jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore went missing from Abhushan Jewellers in Ahmedabad’s Naroda area. When the store’s CCTV footage was checked, staff member Harshida Shetty (38) was seen taking ornaments from a cupboard and hiding them in her clothes. Harshida later left the store, citing urgent work.

Following the theft, a case was registered, and officers from the Detection of Crime Branch of Ahmedabad police searched for Harshida. They scanned footage of nearly 300 CCTV cameras to her trail. Eventually, they zeroed in on the city’s Nava Naroda area and arrested Harshida with stolen jewellery worth Rs 22.5 lakh.