She pulled off Rs 1.6-crore jewellery heist at workplace, partner stole most of it

On May 11, jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore went missing from Abhushan Jewellers in Ahmedabad. When CCTV footage was checked, staff member Harshida Shetty was seen taking the ornaments

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: May 19, 2026 03:17 PM IST
Ahmedabad gold heist, ahmedabad jewellery store theftHarshida Shetty has been arrested a week after she stole the ornaments
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In an incident that flies in the face of honour among thieves, a woman who allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from a showroom where she worked was duped by her partner, who fled with most of the loot.

On May 11, jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore went missing from Abhushan Jewellers in Ahmedabad’s Naroda area. When the store’s CCTV footage was checked, staff member Harshida Shetty (38) was seen taking ornaments from a cupboard and hiding them in her clothes. Harshida later left the store, citing urgent work.

Following the theft, a case was registered, and officers from the Detection of Crime Branch of Ahmedabad police searched for Harshida. They scanned footage of nearly 300 CCTV cameras to her trail. Eventually, they zeroed in on the city’s Nava Naroda area and arrested Harshida with stolen jewellery worth Rs 22.5 lakh.

A thief, betrayed

The question then was: where is the rest of the loot? According to the crime branch, Harshida and her friend Mayur Ashok Mali had a plan to flee the state after the jewellery heist. “After she had taken the gold jewellery from the showroom, Harshida and Mayur travelled to different cities on his bike, first going to Udaipur, then Jaipur and onwards to Delhi, staying in hotels,” a police statement said.

At a hotel in Delhi, Harshida suffered a huge betrayal. Mayur abandoned her and fled with most of the jewellery. While police have managed to take Harshida into custody, the search is on for Mayur Ashok Mali and the looted jewellery. Police have said further investigation into the case is on.

Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

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