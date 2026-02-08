Shastri bridge restriction extended till Jan next year

Ahmedabad City Police have extended the ban on heavy, medium goods and passenger vehicles on Shastri Bridge till January 7, 2027, citing ongoing repairs and structural deterioration.

2 min readFeb 8, 2026 08:43 AM IST
Heavy, medium goods and passenger vehicles must continue using alternate routes as repairs remain underway.Traffic curbs on Shastri Bridge connecting Vishala and Pirana have been extended by a year due to structural concerns. (Representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Ahmedabad City Police on Saturday extended for a year the notification restricting access of heavy and medium goods as well as passenger vehicles to Shastri Bridge over the Sabarmati river, which connects Vishala circle on the western bank to Pirana circle on the eastern bank.

With the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) having found severe deterioration of the bearing structures and pedestals of the Shastri bridge in Ahmedabad, the Commissioner of Police, had on August 25, 2025, authorised restricted movement of traffic of the bridge through a notification that ended on February 8, 2026.

A new notification issued on February 7, 2026, has now extended the restriction till January 7, 2027, as repairs continue on the bridge.

Alternate Routes

1. For those coming from Jashodanagar and the national expressway (NE-1), can go right from Pirana junction and head towards pirana dumpyard , and then to behrampura crossroads and then to Ambedkar bridge, cross it to anjali crossroads and head towards vishala.

2. Those coming from juhapura can go to anjali crossroads and turn right to cross Ambedkar bridge, reach behrampura crossroads, go to pirana dumpyard and then to pirana junction.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
16th Finance Commission: Among poll-bound states, Kerala sees spike in tax share, Bengal dips
Among poll-bound states, Kerala sees spike in tax share, Bengal dips
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain film review
When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement