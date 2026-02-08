Shastri bridge restriction extended till Jan next year

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Ahmedabad City Police on Saturday extended for a year the notification restricting access of heavy and medium goods as well as passenger vehicles to Shastri Bridge over the Sabarmati river, which connects Vishala circle on the western bank to Pirana circle on the eastern bank.
With the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) having found severe deterioration of the bearing structures and pedestals of the Shastri bridge in Ahmedabad, the Commissioner of Police, had on August 25, 2025, authorised restricted movement of traffic of the bridge through a notification that ended on February 8, 2026.
A new notification issued on February 7, 2026, has now extended the restriction till January 7, 2027, as repairs continue on the bridge.
1. For those coming from Jashodanagar and the national expressway (NE-1), can go right from Pirana junction and head towards pirana dumpyard , and then to behrampura crossroads and then to Ambedkar bridge, cross it to anjali crossroads and head towards vishala.
2. Those coming from juhapura can go to anjali crossroads and turn right to cross Ambedkar bridge, reach behrampura crossroads, go to pirana dumpyard and then to pirana junction.
