Shastri bridge restriction extended till Jan next year

Traffic curbs on Shastri Bridge connecting Vishala and Pirana have been extended by a year due to structural concerns. (Representative image)

The Ahmedabad City Police on Saturday extended for a year the notification restricting access of heavy and medium goods as well as passenger vehicles to Shastri Bridge over the Sabarmati river, which connects Vishala circle on the western bank to Pirana circle on the eastern bank.

With the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) having found severe deterioration of the bearing structures and pedestals of the Shastri bridge in Ahmedabad, the Commissioner of Police, had on August 25, 2025, authorised restricted movement of traffic of the bridge through a notification that ended on February 8, 2026.

A new notification issued on February 7, 2026, has now extended the restriction till January 7, 2027, as repairs continue on the bridge.