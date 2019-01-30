Stop political vendetta against ex-Dudhsagar chief: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday warned that “political vendetta’’ against former chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy Vipul Chaudhary would hurt relations between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Referring to an FIR filed against Chaudhary in connection with an alleged corruption case, Pawar said, “I appeal to the Gujarat government to not carry on political vendetta against former Dudhsagar diary chief Vipul Chaudhary… This is not a good thing. This is hurting relations between the two states — Gujarat and Maharashtra.”

Chaudhary, who is currently out on bail, is facing corruption charge in connection with the supply of cattle fodder worth Rs 22 crore to Maharashtra when he was the chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in 2012.

It has been alleged that he supplied cattle fodder to Maharashtra without taking approval from the GCMMF board. He was later sacked from GCMMF as well as Dudhsagar dairy.

Pawar said that Chaudhary had donated cattle fodder for the drought-hit areas of Maharashtra in 2012 from the dairy’s funds.

“In times of crisis, states help each other. Vipul Chaudhary had supplied cattle fodder for Maharashtra in 2012. I feel personally obliged to him,” Pawar said.

Chaudhary is considered close to Shankersinh Vaghela who was inducted into the NCP on Tuesday.