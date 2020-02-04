Gujarat confidential: Vaghela’s Shakti Dal 2.0

“We will continue holding similar events in Vadodara, Rajkot and other places in Gujarat in the coming months. We will also organise a big rally in Ahmedabad in 2021. These volunteers will help people during natural calamities, and also do humanitarian works,” Vaghela said. “We will continue holding similar events in Vadodara, Rajkot and other places in Gujarat in the coming months. We will also organise a big rally in Ahmedabad in 2021. These volunteers will help people during natural calamities, and also do humanitarian works,” Vaghela said.

National General Secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela has re-launched Shakti Dal – a youth wing he had introduced as chief of Rashtriya Janta Party (RJP). Reorganising youths of 18 years to 45 years, Vaghela addressed the first meeting of the Dal in Ahmedabad in December last year. Like its earlier version, Shakti Dal in its new avatar under the same leader now but with a different party, has the same uniform – a dark blue T-shirt, trousers and a cap, armed with an orange baton. In the second rally in Surat on Sunday, Vaghela addressed over 10,000 youths at Rajwadi Party plot at Amroli area. “We will continue holding similar events in Vadodara, Rajkot and other places in Gujarat in the coming months. We will also organise a big rally in Ahmedabad in 2021. These volunteers will help people during natural calamities, and also do humanitarian works,” Vaghela said.

Calling Out ‘Fake’ Video

A Twitter user by the name of ‘Sanjay Gadhia’, who identifies himself as the ‘in charge of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee social media department’ and has over 12,000 followers, took to the microblogging site on Monday to share a video of a man committing suicide. Gadhia claimed that the man in the video is an employee of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in Surat who took his life as he was aggrieved over “Narendra Modi government’s decision to sell the LIC”. However, Twitter users and even fact-checking website, Boom Live, called out the video as that of an army jawan P Muthu who tried to kill himself in Madurai on January 7. As for the GPCC, it has denied that he was the party’s social media in charge. His Twitter profile photo shows him in the company of PCC chief Amit Chavda and CLP leader Paresh Dhanani. National Spokesperson Sanjay Jha and columnist Sudheendra Kulkarni are among his followers.

