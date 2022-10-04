scorecardresearch
Shankersinh Vaghela, Arjun Modhvadiya ‘summoned’ in Vipul Chaudhary case

A “Mahasabha” to gather support for milk cooperative leader Vipul Chaudhary, who was arrested recently by Gujarat Police in a Rs 800 crore scam, has been organised at Mehsana on October 6.

Modhvadiya and Vaghela are expected to take part in the public event at Mehsana and are scheduled to address the media in this regard on Tuesday. (File Photo)

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela and Congress leader Arjun Modhvadiya have been summoned by the court in a case related to an alleged scam involving former home minister Vipul Chaudhary, according to Congress sources.

A “Mahasabha” to gather support for milk cooperative leader Chaudhary, who was arrested recently by Gujarat Police in a Rs 800 crore scam, has been organised at Mehsana on October 6.

Chaudhary was arrested for a second time by the BJP government in September for alleged irregularities committed when he was heading Dudhsagar Dairy in Mehsana. He was home minister in the government headed by Shankersinh Vaghela in 1996. Chaudhary also headed GCMMF, the apex body of milk cooperative unions in Gujarat.

Modhvadiya and Vaghela are expected to take part in the public event at Mehsana and are scheduled to address the media in this regard on Tuesday.

In 2013, Modhvadiya, who was Gujarat Congress chief, had written to the UPA government recommending Chaudhary to the post of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). This was despite Chaudhary quitting the Congress in 2007 and joining the BJP. Vaghela had also made a similar recommendation for Chaudhary to the UPA government.

Before his arrest, Chaudhary had formed an “Arbuda Sena” — a voluntary group of members from the influential Chaudhary communit y— and has been organising various social and political gatherings in and around Mehsana, a BJP stronghold.

The upcoming gathering is planned at “Ma Arbuda Bhavan” campus in Mehsana.

