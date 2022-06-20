Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kevalani: Gujarat government to begin school enrollment drives from June 23

THE 17th edition of Gujarat government’s school enrollment drives, Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani, are scheduled to begin on June 23.

The three-day enrolment campaign is being held after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

While Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit the Memadpura Government Primary School in Vadgam taluka of Banaskantha district on June 23, 84 IAS, 24 IPS and 15 IFS officers along with 356 Class -I officers would visit 32,013 government primary schools across the state for the enrollment drive, said Education Minister Jitu Vaghani during a briefing on Monday.

This year Vice Chancellors of universities will also be roped in for Praveshotsav drive. The CM presided over a meeting with members of the Cabinet, office bearers and senior officials ahead of the enrolment drive.

New initiatives as part of the enrollment drive, that was launched by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 aiming at 100 per cent student enrolment in government schools, will also be reviewed.

Under the new initiatives launched by the education department during Covid-19 pandemic including samaydaan by teachers to cover up learning loss among children, 100 per cent attendance of teachers and students, availability of basic facilities at schools, results of unit tests and semester exams and online and offline initiatives undertaken by the department during pandemic will be reviewed.

As per the schedule shared by the state education department, on June 24, across the state from 4-5 pm taluka level review would be conducted in the presence of officials from the state government.

Official numbers said that in 1990-91 the drop-out rate was 64.48 per cent which was reduced to 3.7 per cent in 2020-21 and the gross enrolment ratio in 2004-05 was 95.65 which increased to 99.02 in 2020-21, Vaghani added.