Shake-up in BJP stronghold: Mass resignations in Jalalpore

As many as 20 leaders, including five newly inducted members of the BJP, have resigned from organisational posts since Friday in Navsari. The leaders who left claimed that Jalalpore was sidelined in the new organizational list, announced a few days ago. Majority of the leaders who resigned belong to the Koli Patel community and are from the Jalalpore taluka, which is represented by BJP MLA R C Patel in the state assembly. Though they have resigned from their posts, these leaders will remain party workers.

The wave of resignations started after Ashok Patel of Jalalpore Taluka, who was made vice-president of Navsari District BJP organisation, quit last Tuesday. Patel resigned after he was not given the post of district general secretary.