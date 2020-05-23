Shahpur violence: Court seeks CCTV footage while hearing bail applications

The police detained a total of 29 people over a span of two days and arrested 27 of them by May 13. (Representational Photo) The police detained a total of 29 people over a span of two days and arrested 27 of them by May 13. (Representational Photo)

While hearing the bail applications of 27 people accused of attempt to murder following a clash between police and residents of Shahpur on May 8, the Ahmedabad sessions court on Friday called for the CCTV footage of the incident by May 28.

Advocate Iliyas Pathan, representing the accused, said, “The court has sought that the police identify the 27 accused from the CCTV footage.”

According to the FIR filed on May 8, “a crowd started shouting that the police harass them every day and they need to be taught a lesson,” whereafter 2,000 people or so, “ran towards the police and following a criminal conspiracy, started pelting stones, with an intention to kill”, injuring several policemen. The police “had to lob a total of 71 tear gas shells.”

The police detained a total of 29 people over a span of two days and arrested 27 of them by May 13, charging them with IPC provisions pertaining to attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy (120B), unlawful assembly and rioting (143, 145, 147, 149, 151), under provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. The 27 are currently in judicial custody at Sabarmati Central Jail.

