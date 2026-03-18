Ahmedabad’s Shahibaug underpass to remain closed for 10 hours a day for 10 days; Check new traffic routes

Traffic coming from the airport or Gandhinagar can also use the riverfront road to reach Asarwa, Girdharnagar, Delhi Darwaza, and Kalupur.(Image generated using Google Gemini)

The three-way Shahibaug underpass in Ahmedabad will remain intermittently closed for all vehicular traffic between 12 pm and 5 pm and 12 am and 5 am for 10 days, from March 19 to March 28, as railway authorities carry out track strengthening and plate replacement work on the line above the underpass.

Accordingly, the Ahmedabad city traffic police issued a new traffic diversion notification on Wednesday.

Vehicles coming from Delhi Darwaza and Subhash Bridge and heading towards the airport or Gandhinagar can access the riverfront road from Shilalekh flat and head towards Daffnala.

Traffic coming from the airport or Gandhinagar can also use the riverfront road to reach Asarwa, Girdharnagar, Delhi Darwaza, and Kalupur.