scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Shah: Security of state bigger priority than development

“Today, I have not come to seek votes in name of development. The first priority is development.. but the security of the state is a bigger than development,”  said Shah addressing an election rally at Mansa constituency  in Gandhinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that security of the state was bigger priority than the development.

“Today, I have not come to seek votes in name of development. The first priority is development.. but the security of the state is a bigger than development,”  said Shah addressing an election rally at Mansa constituency  in Gandhinagar.

He also attacked the Congress party pointing out how Jagannath Rathyatras in Ahmedabad used to be targeted by rioting mobs during their rule.

BJP in its manifesto has talked about creation of anti-radicalisation cell against those spreading radicalisation and extremism,” he said while campaigning for JS Patel, the richest candidate contesting the 2022 polls with declared assets worth Rs 661 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...Premium
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...

Speaking about development, Shah said, “The Gujarat government is the foundation of the journey of development that Narendra Modi began. Today Bhupendra Patel is the chief minister and is doing beautiful work under the direct guidance of Narendra Modi. Special care is being taken by Narendrabhai along with other parts of the country.”

Earlier in the day, addressing a similar election rally at tribal dominated Santrampur seat, Shah spoke about the contributions made by BJP for tribals.

“Narendrabhai has made 10 museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters across the country. At a cost of Rs 200 crore, memorials are being built in remembrance to the contributions made by tribal communities towards freedom struggle. Be it Raghunath Shanker Shah or Bhagwan Birsa Munda or unknown Bhil tribes who fought alongside Maharana Pratap and against vast armies of Akbar, all of their memories have been treasured by us,” Shah said.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

“These museums are being built at Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur and Mizoram,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 11:46:54 pm
Next Story

Daughters are embodiment of power, Haryana’s women athletes best examples of empowerment: President Murmu

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close