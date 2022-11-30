Shah: Security of state bigger priority than development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that security of the state was bigger priority than the development.

“Today, I have not come to seek votes in name of development. The first priority is development.. but the security of the state is a bigger than development,” said Shah addressing an election rally at Mansa constituency in Gandhinagar.

He also attacked the Congress party pointing out how Jagannath Rathyatras in Ahmedabad used to be targeted by rioting mobs during their rule.

“BJP in its manifesto has talked about creation of anti-radicalisation cell against those spreading radicalisation and extremism,” he said while campaigning for JS Patel, the richest candidate contesting the 2022 polls with declared assets worth Rs 661 crore.

Speaking about development, Shah said, “The Gujarat government is the foundation of the journey of development that Narendra Modi began. Today Bhupendra Patel is the chief minister and is doing beautiful work under the direct guidance of Narendra Modi. Special care is being taken by Narendrabhai along with other parts of the country.”

Earlier in the day, addressing a similar election rally at tribal dominated Santrampur seat, Shah spoke about the contributions made by BJP for tribals.

“Narendrabhai has made 10 museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters across the country. At a cost of Rs 200 crore, memorials are being built in remembrance to the contributions made by tribal communities towards freedom struggle. Be it Raghunath Shanker Shah or Bhagwan Birsa Munda or unknown Bhil tribes who fought alongside Maharana Pratap and against vast armies of Akbar, all of their memories have been treasured by us,” Shah said.

“These museums are being built at Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur and Mizoram,” he added.