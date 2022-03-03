Gift distribution can’t be called ‘rash act’ leading to stampede: SRK counsel to Gujarat HC

As the Gujarat High Court explored whether relatives of a man who died after a stampede needed to be made a party to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s petition for quashing a case booked against him over the incident, his counsel on Wednesday produced before it a smiley soft ball the kind of which had allegedly caused the commotion in 2017, and sought to demonstrate it was harmless.

Khan is facing charges pertaining to rash and negligent act causing hurt (Indian Penal Code Sections 336, 337 and 338) and some others under the Railways Act based on a complaint filed by Jitendra Solanki, who alleged that the actor, while travelling from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his film ‘Raees’, caused a stampede at the Vadodara railway station when he stopped there in January 2017. He also said Khan had thrown gifts such as smiley soft balls, T-shirts and goggles at the crowd from his train coach, which allegedly resulted in the stampede. Two policemen had fainted in the stampede. A man died afterwards but the cause of his death was determined to be cardiac arrest.

Seeking to demonstrate the harmlessness of Khan’s act, senior advocate Miir Thakore produced a soft ball and argued that given the star’s popularity, crowds gather even when he comes out to the balcony of his house. The counsel submitted that distributing gifts could not be termed as being negligent or rash, “much less grossly rash or negligent”. The state government supported the argument, saying the man had died a natural death.

Public Prosecutor Mitesh Amin submitted, “One has to look at the cause of death and if the cause of death is natural…the cause of death has its own role to play… Then I would say Section 336 probably will be very difficult to be accepted at this stage.”

As Solanki’s advocate Ramnandan Singh mentioned the soft ball’s size while arguing that there was no stampede till Khan started throwing gifts at the crowd, Justice Nikhil Kariel asked him in a lighter vein whether the actor should have thrown a bigger ball. Singh, however, insisted that the actor’s distributing gifts at a crowded place was indeed a negligent act.

While posting the matter to Friday, Justice Kariel remarked that though Khan might not have acted negligently, “there appears to be some overenthusiasm on (the actor’s) behalf and that has resulted in some damage somewhere”. The court then asked his counsel if the actor was willing to install a reverse-osmosis plant with a daily capacity of 500-1,000 litres as a mitigative measure. The counsel said Khan would be open to the suggestion but cautioned that “mitigation in any matter may amount to acceptance (of guilt)”.