Shah reviews preparations for Gujarat’s bid for 2036 Olympics

To review the preliminary preparations for Gujarat’s bid for the 2036 Olympics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi in Ahmedabad Sunday.

He directed for development of international-level infrastructure at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave coming up near Narendra Modi Stadium for hosting the Games in 2036, a government release stated.

The Union Home Minister also directed that the work of creating necessary infrastructure in the sports enclave should be carried out in a time-bound manner. “He gave the necessary guidance in this meeting to ensure that the necessary sports infrastructure, accommodation facilities for players-coaches are set up in accordance with the rules and norms of the Olympics in the places identified by the state government for the Olympics 2036 games in Gujarat. He also reviewed the progress made on the recommendations made in the first meeting held before this meeting,” the release further stated.

The Union Home Minister also visited the Naranpura Sports Complex and made necessary suggestions. A presentation on Gujarat’s preparations for Olympics 2036 was also shared in this meeting.