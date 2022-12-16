Shah: Modi’s 8-yr rule revives cultural heritage of country

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule has led to the revival of the country’s “sanskritik (cultural) heritage.”

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, several stalled sanskritik projects have been completed – be it Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath, Badridham, Kedardham, work at Ambaji, Somnath and Pavagadh temples. With such constructions and revival works, a message goes for centuries. From the acceptance of Ayurveda, backed with research and reasons, in the entire world to the Ganga cleaning project, PM Modi has done all,” the Union Home Minister said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the month-long ‘International Convention for Better Living’ at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar here in the presence of nine leading industrialists and Mahant Swami Maharaj of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Reliance Industries director and MP Parimal Nathwani, GMR Group chairman G M Rao, Kalyan Jewellers chairman T S Kalyanraman, Karsan Patel of Nirma Industries, chairman of Zydus Cadila Pankaj Patel, Sudhir Mehta of Torrent Group, MD of Sun Pharmaceuticals Dilip Sanghvi and chairman of Hero Electric and Hero Exports Vijay Munjal were present.

Talking about his association with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Shah said, “In many ups and downs of my life, even before my family members, the first phone call of guidance and comfort I invariably received was from Pramukh Swami Maharaj. On countless occasions, I would go to Pramukh Swami Maharaj buffeted by several problems and come back home with peace, energy and enthusiasm. Swamiji imbued peace, direction and wisdom to people in his entire life without any fanfare,” Shah said. Modi too had shared his relationship and bond with Swamiji during the inauguration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Celebrations on Wednesday.

The Union Minister also spoke about BAPS’ contribution in de-addiction campaigns and stated that thousands of families in his constituency alone have been helped by the organisation.

Referring to the centenary celebrations at the 600-acre Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, he said, “This amazing festival site should be a case study for management students.”

Speaking on the occasion, Adani also praised the work of 80,000 volunteers in building the “amazing venue”.

“BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the symbol of unification across races, religions and nations. As our nation continues its inevitable journey to becoming one of the largest economic powers of the world, our primary learning from Pramukh Swami Maharaj must be that the principles of humanity are boundaryless. India cannot be locked in by its geographical boundaries,” Adani said.

All industrialists including Chairman of GMR Group G M Rao shared their bond with Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Mahant Swami Maharaj said, “Every second of his life, Pramukh Swami Maharaj worked for the upliftment of humanity. He did not just pay lip service to these values, but practised them and inspired others to practise them.”