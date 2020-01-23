Shah-e-Alam clash: Congress corporator granted 5-hour bail to attend AMC meeting

Congress corporator of Shehzad Pathan (Source: Facebook) Congress corporator of Shehzad Pathan (Source: Facebook)

An Ahmedabad sessions court, on Wednesday, granted temporary bail to Congress corporator of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Shehzad Pathan, for a period of five hours, so that he may attend a meeting at AMC on January 29. Pathan had sought bail for 10 days.

Pathan, an accused in the Shah-e-Alam clash between police and civilians following protests against the new citizenship law, had submitted before the court that his attendance in the said meeting is of utmost necessity so that “he can continue his career in this field.”

He had further argued that as per Section 11 of The Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporation Act, the presence of the Corporator is necessary.

He added that if he remains absent in the said meeting continuously for three times, then “the corporator is considered as incompetent.”

Challenging his bail application, the additional public prosecutor, relying on the affidavit of the investigating officer, informed the court that Pathan was also charged with the offence of rioting in 2017.

Additional sessions Judge Vinodbhai Kalotra noted that Pathan is facing serious charges in the present FIR, which includes attempt to murder and rioting. Therefore, it was adjudged that the accused corporator shall be granted temporary bail on January 29 from 4 pm to 9 pm.

