Thursday, May 12, 2022
Shah and Yadav to preside BJP's chintan shivir in Ahmedabad

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 13, 2022 3:12:33 am
Amit Shah

Union ministers Amit Shah and Bhupender Yadav will preside over a two day chintan shivir of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be held on May 15 and 16 in a private club on Bavla-Nalsarovar road in Ahmedabad district. state party chief C R Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present apart from Gujarat co-incharge Sudhir Gupta.

Party officials said that the shivir is part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. They added that only a small group of around 35-40 senior party office bearers are expected in the shivir.

This group includes all the four general secretaries of the party in Gujarat – Pradipsinh Vaghela, Bhargav Bhatt, Vinod Chavda and Rajni Patel.

Notably, this is the first such chintan shivir after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the state Chief Minister. It is also likely to be the last such shivir before the assembly elections which are due later this year.

