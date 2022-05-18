SGST officials: Pvt coaching classes are evading tax

The State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department in Gujarat claimed to have found Rs 42 crore of unaccounted money from various private coaching classes in the state. The coaching classes were searched for tax compliance and an estimated evasion of Rs 6 crore was found, officials said.

A total of 54 locations belonging to 10 private coaching classes were searched by the SGST department. These searches were conducted in Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Himmatnagar, Surendrnagar, Godhra, Anand, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Dahod, Morbi, Vadodara, Surat and Vyara, Surat, Navsari, and Junagadh.

According to the modus operandi shared by department, the private tuition classes used to not provide bills to the students paying their fees or a bill of a lower amount would be given. The department found unaccounted money of Rs 42 crore for which 18 per cent tax has not been paid in full.

SGST stated that they have recovered Rs 1.85 crore of the Rs 6 crore of payable amount from the coaching classes.

The department stated that steps will be taken to recover the remaining amount and penalty for GST evasion.