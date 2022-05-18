scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

SGST officials: Pvt coaching classes are evading tax

A total of 54 locations belonging to 10 private coaching classes were searched by the SGST department.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 18, 2022 5:55:15 am
SGST stated that they have recovered Rs 1.85 crore of the Rs 6 crore of payable amount from the coaching classes. (Representational)

The State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department in Gujarat claimed to have found Rs 42 crore of unaccounted money from various private coaching classes in the state. The coaching classes were searched for tax compliance and an estimated evasion of Rs 6 crore was found, officials said.

A total of 54 locations belonging to 10 private coaching classes were searched by the SGST department. These searches were conducted in Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Himmatnagar, Surendrnagar, Godhra, Anand, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Dahod, Morbi, Vadodara, Surat and Vyara, Surat, Navsari, and Junagadh.

According to the modus operandi shared by department, the private tuition classes used to not provide bills to the students paying their fees or a bill of a lower amount would be given. The department found unaccounted money of Rs 42 crore for which 18 per cent tax has not been paid in full.

More from Ahmedabad
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

SGST stated that they have recovered Rs 1.85 crore of the Rs 6 crore of payable amount from the coaching classes.
The department stated that steps will be taken to recover the remaining amount and penalty for GST evasion.

Best of Express Premium

After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...Premium
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...Premium
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...
UPSC CSE Key – May 17, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 17, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...Premium
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement