Seychelles President’s visit paves path for MoU on cyber security with forensic science university

Seychelles President Danny Antoine Rollen Faure at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Seychelles President Danny Antoine Rollen Faure at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Amid his government’s announcement that a joint project with India to develop a naval base in his country would not move forward, Seychelles President Danny Antoine Rollen Faure on Saturday began his six-day tour of India from Ahmedabad.

Faure visited Sabarmati Ashram and in the visitors’ book he wrote, “The principle of non-violence is what we need to teach children of our world, and what was expressed by (Mahatma) Gandhi many years ago remains relevant today — ‘an eye for an eye will make the world blind’.”

At the ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived between 1917 and 1930, the visiting leader paid rich tributes to the icon of India’s freedom movement.

“Faure showed a keen interest about the life and times of Gandhiji. He sought to know why Gandhiji chose Ahmedabad and what exactly did he do during his long stay here. He also wanted to know the details about the Dandi March (the civil disobedience movement against the British rule), which was started from the ashram,” Amrut Modi, secretary of Sabarmati Ashram, told reporters.

The ashram gifted Faure a replica of the charkha, and three books — An Autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi, Gandhiji in Ahmedabad and My Non-violence. Faure gifted the ashram a book titled, “Seychelles Love Glory”.

Later, he visited Gujarat Forensic Science University (GFSU) with whom Seychelles is set to sign an MoU on cyber security.

Faure praised the university for its work on security “not just of India but of the world”. Faure met 18 Seychelles police officers who are attending a training course at the university.

“Faure spent over one-and-a-half hour with us, saw the facilities and addressed a gathering of our staff, students and 18 police officers of Seychelles who are undergoing training here,” J M Vyas, Director General of GFSU, said.

Faure was apprised of the various facilities at the GFSU such as the Cyber Defence Centre, the Ballistic Research Centre and Asia’s first bullet-proof testing unit for armed vehicles, a release from the university said.

The president of the island nation also took a brief tour of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad campus.

Before leaving for Goa, Faure, along with his delegation, visited the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, where Governor O P Kohli hosted a lunch for him. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present there.

(With PTI Inputs)

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App