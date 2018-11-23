Sexual harassment at workplace: 30 MPs to meet women employees of Surat banks, textile sector

A team of 30 women MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will undertake a study tour to Pune, Mumbai and Surat from November 24 to 29 during which they will interact with women working in public sector undertakings and different firms to find out if they are facing any issues, including sexual harassment, at their workplaces.

A copy of the details of the tour has been accessed by The Indian Express. The team will be headed by MP Bijoya Chakravarty. It has 19 members of Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

They will visit Pune on November 24 and hold meetings with women working with Power Grid Corporation of India, Power Finance Corporation limited, among others, and talk to them on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaces and in Educational Institutions’.

On November 27, the team will visit Mumbai and interact with women employees working in banking sector and public sector undertakings.

The team will visit Surat on November 28 and meet with women working in the textiles, handicrafts, handloom sectors. They will discuss with them on the subject of ‘Condition of Women in Unorganised Sector.’

The committee members will also have a meeting with the officials of Kaira District Co-operative Milk Production Limited, Anand, and National Dairy Development Board. During the meeting, they will find out what activities had been done by them under ‘Corporate Social Responsibility for Women’. On November 29, the team will meet women employees of Bank of Baroda and Oriental Bank of Commerce. They will then visit the Indian Diamond Institute in Surat.

Talking to The Indian Express, SGCCI president Hetal Mehta said, “We have contacted the textile industry representatives to shortlist names of women from different segments like weaving, dyeing, printing and embroidery. We will get names of 10 women and then we will give it to the textile commissioner office in Surat. These women will interact with the MPs and will put forward their issues.”