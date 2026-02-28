Panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against Baroda Medical College prof

Baroda Medical College sexual harassment case prompts nine-member inquiry panel as senior professor is asked to step down during investigation.

By: Express News Service
1 min readFeb 28, 2026 09:27 AM IST
The professor has been asked to step down pending the inquiry.Baroda Medical College has formed a nine-member committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against a senior professor.
A NINE-MEMBER committee has been set up by the Baroda Medical College in Vadodara to look into allegations of sexual harassment made by a group of female students against a Senior Professor of the college.

In a written complaint submitted to the Dean, around a dozen women students have alleged that the Senior Professor “held the female students by their hands and made indecent remarks”, making them “uncomfortable”. The incident occurred during a practical-viva session held recently at the college, the complaint alleged.

The college authorities said on Friday that the Senior Professor, who also held a post in the management, has been “asked to step down” until the committee completes its inquiry.

Citing the ongoing inquiry, Baroda Medical College Dr Ranjan Aiyer declined to comment on the matter.

