Panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against Baroda Medical College prof

A NINE-MEMBER committee has been set up by the Baroda Medical College in Vadodara to look into allegations of sexual harassment made by a group of female students against a Senior Professor of the college.

In a written complaint submitted to the Dean, around a dozen women students have alleged that the Senior Professor “held the female students by their hands and made indecent remarks”, making them “uncomfortable”. The incident occurred during a practical-viva session held recently at the college, the complaint alleged.

The college authorities said on Friday that the Senior Professor, who also held a post in the management, has been “asked to step down” until the committee completes its inquiry.