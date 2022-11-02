SEWA founder and Gandhian Elaben Bhatt passes away

Renowned woman empowerment activist, Gandhian and founder of the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) Elaben Bhatt passed away Wednesday following a brief illness at an Ahmedabad hospital in Gujarat. She was 89 years old.

Elaben, as she was called, founded SEWA, one of the biggest women’s cooperatives and national trade unions registered in 1972 which was born out of a textile trade union. SEWA has a membership base of over 2.1 million poor, self-employed women workers from informal sectors across 18 states and units abroad.

A qualified lawyer, Bhatt had also served as the chairperson of the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT).

Born in 1933, Bhatt went to the Sarwajanik Girls High school in Surat where she belonged, and graduated from the MTB Arts College.

A year after obtaining a law degree, Bhatt joined the legal department of the oldest union of textile workers called the Textile Labour Association (TLA) in 1955. The labour organisation was formed in 1920 in the wake of a textile workers’ strike led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Inspired by Gandhiji, Bhatt founded SEWA, which went ahead to set up a cooperative bank in 1974 to provide small loans to women. Bhatt also co-founded Women’s World Banking (WWB), a global network of microfinance organisations, in which she was the chairperson from 1984-1988.

The social activist was appointed a Rajya Sabha MP where she served till 1989. She was also an adviser to organisations such as the World Bank. In 2007 she joined the Elders, a group of world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela to promote human rights and peace.

Recently she resigned as chancellor of the Gujarat Vidyapith, a university founded by Mahatma Gandhi.

Bhatt is survived by her son Mihir, daughter Amimayi, daughter-in-law Reema Nanavaty, and grandchildren.